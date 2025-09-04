- Silver corrects sharply from a 14-year peak as overbought conditions prompt profit-taking.
- The technical setup favors bulls and backs the case for the emergence of some dip-buying.
- Weakness below the 23.6% Fibo. level could drag the XAG/USD towards the $39.50 support.
Silver (XAG/USD) extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of mid-$41.00s, or its highest level since September 2011, and attracts heavy selling during the Asian session on Thursday. The white metal now seems to have snapped a five-day winning streak and currently trades around the $40.75 region, down over 1% for the day.
From a technical perspective, the intraday decline could be attributed to some profit-taking following the recent sharp move up witnessed over the past two weeks or so, and slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart. However, this week's breakout through the previous year-to-date high and a subsequent strength beyond $40.00 psychological mark favors the XAG/USD bulls.
Hence, any further slide is more likely to find decent support near the $40.40 area, representing the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the latest upswing from the August 20 low. That said, some follow-through selling might expose the $40.00 mark, which should act as a key pivotal point, and a convincing break below could drag the XAG/USD to the $39.50-$39.40 support zone.
On the flip side, the $41.00 round figure now seems to act as an immediate hurdle, above which the XAG/USD could climb back towards challenging the multi-year peak, around the $41.45 region touched on Wednesday. The momentum could extend further towards reclaiming the $42.00 mark before the XAG/USD eventually climbs to the next relevant hurdle near the $42.65 region.
Silver daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD reacts little to an unexpected rise in Australia's Trade Surplus
AUD/USD holds steady around mid-0.6500s and moves little following the release of Australian Trade Balance data, which showed that the surplus widened to A$7.31 billion in July, compared to A$4.92 billion expected. Traders seem reluctant and opt to wait for the crucial US jobs report on Friday, which would offer cues about the Fed's rate-cut path and drive the US Dollar.
USD/JPY consolidates around 148.00 as traders await US NFP on Friday
USD/JPY stalls the overnight sharp pullback from a one-month top and oscillates in a range during the Asian session on Thursday amid mixed cues. Domestic political uncertainty, BoJ rate hike ambiguity, and trade uncertainties undermine the Japanese Yen. Meanwhile, rising bets on Fed rate cuts keep US Dollar bulls on the defensive and cap the pair.
Gold corrects from all-time peak as rise in Asian stocks prompts profit-taking
Gold price corrects sharply from the all-time peak amid receding safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further contributes to the downfall amid overbought conditions. Fed rate cut bets and trade-related uncertainties could limit losses for the commodity.
Crypto Gainers: MemeCore leads market rebound as Four and Ethena sustain bullish momentum
The cryptocurrency market is on the front foot on Thursday, with MemeCore recording a double-digit rise in the last 24 hours, followed by the Four, which was previously known as BinaryX, and Ethena recovery.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.