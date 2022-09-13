- Silver prices tumbled on higher-than-estimated August inflation figures, cementing the case for a third-straight Fed 75 bps rate hike.
- US CPI headline unexpectedly rose by 8.3 YoY, higher than 8.1% estimates.
- The CME FedWatch Tool has fully priced in a 75 bps rate hike.
Silver price drops from weekly highs near the $20.00 figure due to high US inflation data reported by the Department of Labor, exceeding analysts’ estimates, with most expecting a dip that could deter the US Fed from hiking interest rates.
XAG/USD opened around the $19.70s area and climbed towards its daily high at $19,94, ahead of the release of US inflation. However, once the headline crossed newswires, the pair tumbled toward the daily low at $19,34 before settling around the current spot price. XAG/USD is trading at $19.52, below its opening price.
XAG/USD tumbled on an unexpected rise in US inflation
Before Wall Street opened, the US Labor Department released that August inflation in the US i, hit the 8.3% YoY mark, lower than the 8.5% in the previous month. Even though it’s a positive number, economists were expecting a lower reading, spurred by lower energy prices, with WTI oil prices peaking at around $129.43 around March of 2022.
Inflation, excluding volatile items like food and energy, continued its uptrend, from 5.9% YoY in July to 6.3%, mainly caused by higher rent costs, further cementing the case for a large rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value vs. six peers, is recovering a lot of ground, after tumbling towards a daily low at 107.660, edges up almost 1% at 109.375, a headwind for the precious metals complex.
The US 10-year T-bond yield edged up seven bps, at 3.431%, while US 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities yield cleared the 1% threshold for the first time since January 2019.
The US Federal Reserve entered its blackout period until the September 21 monetary policy decision. Market participants have fully priced in a 75 bps rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tools, which would see the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) reach the 3.25% threshold.
What to watch
The US economic docket will feature prices paid by producers on Wednesday, followed by the New York Fed PMI, the Philadelphia Fed PMI, Initial Jobless Claims, and Retail Sales on Thursday. On Friday, the University of Michigan (UoM) will release the US Consumer Confidence ahead of next’s weeks FOMC monetary policy decision.
Silver Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.55
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.21
|Today daily open
|19.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.84
|Daily SMA50
|19.24
|Daily SMA100
|20.49
|Daily SMA200
|22.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.02
|Previous Daily Low
|18.83
|Previous Weekly High
|18.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.85
|Previous Monthly High
|20.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.