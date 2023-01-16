- Silver price extended its gains to three consecutive days, remaining above the 20-day EMA.
- Last week low inflation figures in the US spurred speculations that the Fed might hike in 25 bps sizes.
- Current week’s US economic calendar to provide fresh impetus to Silver’s price action.
Silver Price is registering minimal gains on Monday amidst a dull North American session. The absence of US traders sparked by the Martin Luther King Jr day kept trading liquidity conditions dry. The US Dollar (USD) registered solid gains, capping Silver’s rally around the mid $24.00-$25.00 range. At the time of writing, XAG/USD Is trading at $24.29.
Last week's US data, sparked a repricing for a less aggressive US Federal Reserve
Spot Silver held to its gains after retracing from YTD highs of $24.54. Inflation figures released last week in the United States (US) signal the cycle of high prices has peaked. Hence, this spurred speculations that the US Federal Reserve, among other global central banks, might slow the size of rate hikes, weakening the greenback since the start of 2023.
In the meantime, the World Bank warned that the globe’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would jump just 1.7% in 2023, slashing its June forecast of close to 3% in June 2022.
Additional Federal Reserve speakers and a tranche of US economic data led by the Fed speaking alongside the release of earnings in Wall Street would keep traders entertained. US Retail Sales, the Producer Price Index (PPI), and Industrial Production will be released on Wednesday. US Housing Starts, Initial Jobless Claims, and the Philadelphia Fed Index would add to the update on the status of the US economy.
Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD Technical Outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the XAG/USD remains upward biased. Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Rate of Change (RoC) suggest that Silver buyers remain in charge. If XAG/USD achieves a daily close above $24.29, that would be the third consecutive trading day with gains, and it would poise XAG/USD for a re-test of the YTD highs, followed by $25.00.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|24.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.75
|Daily SMA50
|22.72
|Daily SMA100
|20.94
|Daily SMA200
|21.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.3
|Previous Daily Low
|23.5
|Previous Weekly High
|24.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.22
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
