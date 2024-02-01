Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD declines toward $22.70 as Fed is in no rush for rate cuts

- Silver price faces a sell-off as the Fed pushes back rate-cut expectations for March.
- The Fed avoids rate-cut speculation until it gets confident that inflation will return to 2%.
- Investors await the ISM Manufacturing PMI and the NFP data for further guidance.
Silver price (XAG/USD) declines toward a weekly low near $22.70 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) has delivered a neutral interest rate guidance for the March monetary policy meeting. The Fed kept interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25-5.50% as expected but pushed back expectations of rate cuts in March.
Equities and risk-perceived currencies have parted ways as S&P500 futures are positive, while the latter has been hit hard amid the absence of timing for rate cuts in the monetary policy statement by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its rally to near 103.80 as the Fed is not interested in speculating on rate cuts until they get greater confidence that inflation will sustainably return to the 2% target.
Meanwhile, investors await the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing PMI for December, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. According to the consensus, the Manufacturing PMI dropped to 47.0 vs. the prior reading of 47.4.
Going forward, market participants will focus on the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for January, which will be announced on Friday. The ADP Employment Change data, released on Wednesday, has set a weak ground for the official labor market data. Investors see that US employers hired 180K job-seekers, which are significantly lower than former payroll additions of 216K. The Unemployment Rate is seen rising to 3.8% against a 3.7% reading in December.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price has formed an Evening Star candlestick pattern on a daily timeframe, which indicates a bearish reversal. The asset has failed to sustain above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around $23.00. The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00, which indicates a sideways trend.
Silver daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.79
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|22.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.86
|Daily SMA50
|23.58
|Daily SMA100
|23.15
|Daily SMA200
|23.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.33
|Previous Daily Low
|22.78
|Previous Weekly High
|23.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.93
|Previous Monthly High
|24.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
