- Silver prices remains under pressure and falls 0.23% on Thursday.
- An upbeat sentiment and elevated US Treasury yields a headwind for XAG/USD.
- Silver Price Forecast (XAG/USD): To remain sideways amid the lack of a catalyst.
Silver (XAG/USD) retraces for the second straight day on rising US Treasury yields led by the 10-year benchmark note, which was parked around 2.750% for the last two days, but shows signs of life advancing two-basis points, a headwind for precious metals. At $21.94, XAG/USD retraces from weekly highs at around $22.00 and remains range-bound, with just one day left in the week.
The rise of US Treasury yields begins to weigh on the bright metal after being stationary for two days. At the same time, European and US equities are recording solid gains, reflecting an increase for riskier assets, another factor influencing the fall of precious metals.
The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback’s value vs. a basket of six currencies, loses 0.22% and sits at 101.843.
The awaited Federal Reserve’s last meeting minutes were revealed and reinforced what Fed policymakers have said since May 5. The minutes showed that all the board members agreed to 50 bps increases for the next couple of meetings and emphasized the need to move “expeditiously.” Officials stated that moving to a neutral stance was appropriate and added that they are focused on inflationary pressures.
Meanwhile, the US docket featured preliminary readings of the US GDP Q1 for 2022 reported a contraction of 1.5% YoY. The report blamed the drop on trade dynamics, with US Exports falling at an annual pace of 5.4% in the first quarter while imports increased 18.3%. However, estimates showed healthy growth in consumer spending of 3.1% vs. forecasts of 2.7% YoY. Additionally, the US Department of Labor reported that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on May 20 fell to 210K against a 215K expectations.
On Friday, the US docket would unveil the Fed’s favorite measurement for Inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), foreseen at 6.4%, triple the US central bank objective.
Silver Price Forecast (XAG/USD): Technical outlook
XAG/USD remails downward biased after failing to trade above the February 3 swing low-turned-resistance at $22.00. Nonetheless, Silver prices are range-bound and would keep trading within the $21.28-$22.00 area unless a catalyst triggers a break above/below the boundaries.
Upwards, the XAG/USD first supply level would be $22.00. Once cleared, the following resistance would be the May 24 weekly high at $22.20, followed by the February 11 cycle low-turned-resistance at 22.86. On the other hand, the XAG/USD first support would be the weekly low at $21.67. Break below would expose the May 19 swing low at $21.28, followed by the $21.00 barrier.
Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|21.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.99
|Daily SMA50
|23.71
|Daily SMA100
|23.77
|Daily SMA200
|23.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.15
|Previous Daily Low
|21.74
|Previous Weekly High
|22.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.84
|Previous Monthly High
|26.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
