- Silver spikes on Wednesday to $19.09, lacks follow-through buying.
- A steady and vulnerable XAUUSD not helping XAGUSD.
- Consolidation above $19.00 could trigger more gains, key resistance at $19.50.
Silver is marginally higher on Wednesday. It climbed to $19.09 but only to gave up all gains a few minutes later by pulling back to $18.80 during the American session.
The US dollar has stabilized, not helping metals. Also gold remains steady, and still looking vulnerable, near $1700/oz. A break under that psychological are could drag silver to the downside.
From a technical perspective, the XAGUSD remains unable to make a clear break of the $19.00 mark. The spike was taken as an opportunity to sell it. If price rises and holds above $19.00 it could strengthen for a test of the critical resistance area of $19.40-$19.50.
Technical indicators offer no clear signs. The RSI and Momentum are flat. Price is holding above the 20 Simple Moving Average in the four-hour chart and also above a short-term downtrend line. A slide under $18.75 should change the intraday bias to bearish. If XAGUSD drops further, the $18.55 zone emerges as the next support, followed by $18.45, the last defence to the year-to-day low near $18.15.
Silver 4-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.64
|Today daily open
|18.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.76
|Daily SMA50
|20.95
|Daily SMA100
|22.76
|Daily SMA200
|23.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.91
|Previous Daily Low
|18.58
|Previous Weekly High
|19.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.15
|Previous Monthly High
|22.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.24
