Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD strives to break above $29.86 – Credit Suisse

XAG/USD is undergoing a concerted effort to resume its core uptrend with silver resuming its outperformance trend to gold as expected by strategists at Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“Silver maintains a multi-year base and we look for a sustained move above $29.86 to confirm a bullish ‘triangle’ continuation pattern to see the range resolved higher for a resumption of the core uptrend, with resistance next at the 50% retracement of the 2011/2020 bear market at $30.72, with our core objective still at $35.23/35.365 – the 61.8% retracement and key high from October 2012.” “Support at $24.05 needs to hold to keep the immediate risk higher.”
“The Gold/Silver ratio has resolved its range from August to the downside as expected for the completion of a bearish continuation pattern and we look for a fresh and significant move lower again in the ratio and Silver outperformance and a fall to 51.47.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD escapes 1.20 amid upbeat US data
EUR/USD remains on the back foot but off the lows. ADP's private-sector jobs report showed an increase of 174,000 positions, better than expected. The ISM Services PMI also exceeded estimates with 58.7 points. Fiscal stimulus news from Washington is awaited.
DOGE at risk of a 60% downswing if vital support fails to hold
Dogecoin recovery has become an uphill task after plunging from $0.088. The bearish outlook has also remained unchallenged over the last couple of days, as reported. Meanwhile, the 'Meme Coin' is exchanging hands at $0.032 amid the bulls' intensive fight to hold above $0.030.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.