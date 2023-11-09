Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD soars and reclaims the 20-day SMA, eyes on rising yields

- The XAG/USD soared more than 1.50% to $22.90, just above the 20-day SMA.
- Amid hawkish words from Fed’s Barking, US yields are rising, which could limit the upside.
- Weekly Jobless Claims from the US came in lower than expected.
- A sour market mood an escalating tensions in the Middle East.
On Thursday, the XAG/USD spot price rose back above the 20-day Simple Moving Average, towards $22.90, seeing sharp gains. That being said, US yields rose after lower-than-expected US weekly Jobless Claims and hawkish words from the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Thomas Barking, which may limit the upside for the rest of the session.
On the data front, the U.S. Department of Labor revealed that the Initial Jobless Claims from the week ending on November 4 missed the consensus. The people filling for unemployment benefits came in at 217,000, lower than the consensus of 218,000 and fell in relation to it last reading of 220,000. In addition, during the American session, Thomas Barkin commented that in his perspective, inflation is “too high” and that he isn’t convinced that it is not on a smooth path towards the 2% goal.
As a reaction, the US Treasury yields, often seen as the cost of holding non-yielding metal, are edging higher, with the 2,5 and 10-year yields advancing towards 4.96% and 4.55%, respectively. Still, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a 25 basis points hike in the Fed’s December meeting remain low, around 10%, and markets seem to be awaiting high-tier data to continue placing their bets on the next decisions. The US will report inflation figures from October next week.
XAG/USD Levels to watch
Observing the daily chart, the XAG/USD Index displays a neutral to bearish technical outlook for the short term as despite gaining significant traction, the bullish momentum is still weak. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates a neutral stance below its midline, displaying a flat slope in the negative territory, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) prints stagnant red bars. Furthermore, the price is above the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), suggesting that the bulls are in command over the bears on the bigger picture.
Resistance levels: $23.00, $23.15,$23.30 (100 and 200-day SMA convergence).
Support levels: $22.90 (20-day SMA), $22.70, $22.50.
XAG/USD Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|1.86
|Today daily open
|22.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.86
|Daily SMA50
|22.77
|Daily SMA100
|23.19
|Daily SMA200
|23.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.85
|Previous Daily Low
|22.3
|Previous Weekly High
|23.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.54
|Previous Monthly High
|23.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
