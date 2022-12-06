- Silver price stumbles beneath $22.14 amidst overall USD strength.
- Silver Price Analysis: Break below $22.00 would exacerbate a test of a symmetrical triangle break around $21.80.
Silver price dropped from daily highs hit at 22.59, testing the current week's lows of 22.14, due to speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would continue to tighten monetary conditions, even though recessionary risks are skewed to the upside. Therefore, the US Dolla (USD) got bolstered by safe-haven flows, to the detriment of precious metals. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD is trading at 22.19.
Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD Technical Outlook
Since tumbling more than 3.80% on Monday, the XAGU/USD remains downward pressured, registering fresh two-day lows beneath $22.17, which would exacerbate a fall towards the top trendline of a symmetrical triangle broken last Thursday. Of note, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Rate of Change (RoC), depict the white metal buying pressure fading, and unless buyers step in around $22.00, further downward action is warranted.
Therefore, the XAG/USD first support would be the $22.00 figure. Break below will expose the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 22.21.53, followed by the trend-setter 200*day EMA at $21.03. On the flip side, the XAG/USD first resistance would be the $23.00 psychological level. A breach of the latter will expose the December 5 swing high at $23.51, followed by the $24.00 mark.
Silver Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|22.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.58
|Daily SMA50
|20.3
|Daily SMA100
|19.8
|Daily SMA200
|21.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.52
|Previous Daily Low
|22.17
|Previous Weekly High
|23.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.87
|Previous Monthly High
|22.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
