Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD slides to 50% Fibo. support, around $23.00 mark

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $23.40-$23.45 zone. Some follow-through buying might trigger a short-covering move towards the $24.00 mark, representing the 23.6% Fibo. level resistance.

Some follow-through selling below last week's swing low, around the $22.80 area, will reaffirm the negative outlook and prompt aggressive technical selling. The XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the $22.20 intermediate support en-route the $22.00 round-figure mark.

The mentioned handle coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the $21.43-$24.70 strong move up. Given that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory, a convincing break below will now be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.

Silver extended its recent rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the fifth successive day on Thursday. The downward trajectory dragged the white metal to the $23.00 neighbourhood, or a one-and-half-week low during the mid-European session.

