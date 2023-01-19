- Silver’s bounced off daily lows nearby the $23.00 figure and is climbing sharply, gaining 1.33%.
- US Dollar continued to weaken, but US Treasury bond yields put a lid on XAG/USD’s rally.
- XAG/USD is exposed to selling pressure below $23.60; otherwise, it could re-test the YTD high.
Silver price is trimming some of Wednesday’s losses and probes the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $23.65 on a trading session characterized by a weaker US Dollar (USD) and a downbeat market mood spurred by recession fears after dismal US data. Therefore, the XAG/USD is trading at $23.74 after hitting a daily low of $23.17.
Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD Technical Outlook
Silver's daily chart suggests the white metal could peak around the $24.50s area. The non-yielding metal hasn’t been able to crack the latter, keeping Silver bears hopeful. As XAG/USD has reached higher peaks, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) did not, opening the door for a negative divergence. In addition, the Rate of Change (RoC) in the last two days suggests bearish momentum increased. Hence, a pullback in XAG/USD is on the cards.
For that scenario to play out, the XAG/USD needs to drop below $23.17, so the $23.00 psychological level could be exposed. A breach of the latter will open the door to test the 50-day EMA at $22.87, which, once cleared, will send XAG/USD dropping toward the December 16 low of $22.56.
As an alternate scenario, if Silver reclaims and achieves a daily close above the 20-day EMA, that could pave the way for a re-test of the YTD high of $24.54. Firstly, reclaiming the former would expose the $24.00 handle. The break above will reveal the YTD high at $24.54.
Silver Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|1.28
|Today daily open
|23.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.78
|Daily SMA50
|22.89
|Daily SMA100
|21.11
|Daily SMA200
|21.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.35
|Previous Daily Low
|23.42
|Previous Weekly High
|24.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.22
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
