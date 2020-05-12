Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD pressuring May highs, bullish

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Silver trades above $15.40 per troy after last week advance. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 15.85 resistance.
 

Silver four-hour chart 

 
XAG/USD is consolidating the recent bullish push witnessed at the end of the last week while currently holding above the 15.40 level and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Buyers should stay in control with a possible continuation towards the 15.85 level and 16.50 in the medium-term. Support could emerge near 15.40 and 15.00 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 15.85, 16.50, 17.00
Support: 15.40, 15.00, 14.50
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 15.6
Today Daily Change 0.12
Today Daily Change % 0.78
Today daily open 15.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15.21
Daily SMA50 15.03
Daily SMA100 16.46
Daily SMA200 16.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.62
Previous Daily Low 15.28
Previous Weekly High 15.64
Previous Weekly Low 14.72
Previous Monthly High 15.85
Previous Monthly Low 13.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15.49
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 15.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 15.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 14.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 15.98

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

