Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD plummets to two-week low, bears flirt with 50% Fibo.

- Silver remains under heavy selling pressure for the fifth straight day on Tuesday.
- A sustained break below the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart favours bears.
- The oversold RSI on hourly charts makes it prudent to wait for some consolidation.
Silver prolongs last week's rejection slide from the $25.00 psychological mark, or over a one-month peak and continues to lose ground for the fifth successive day on Tuesday. The downfall remains uninterrupted through the early European session and drags the white metal to a two-week low, around the $23.65 region in the last hour.
From a technical perspective, sustained break and acceptance below the $23.80-$23.75 area, representing the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction and support prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on hourly charts is flashing oversold conditions and might assist the XAG/USD to consolidate near current levels, representing the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $22.25-$25.00 rally.
A convincing break below, however, will make silver vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $23.30-$23.25 region en route to the $23.00 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could get extended further and drag the XAG/USD further below the $22.65-$22.60 area, towards challenging a strong horizontal support near the $22.20-$22.10 zone.
On the flip side, the 200-period SMA breakpoint, around the $23.75-$23.80 region, now seems to act as an immediate barrier ahead of the $24.00 round-figure mark. The latter represents the 38.2% Fibo. level, above which a bout of a short-covering move has the potential to lift the XAG/USD towards the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $24.30-$24.35 area. Some follow-through buying might expose a four-month-old descending trend line resistance, currently near the $24.70-$24.75 zone. A sustained breakthrough, leading to a subsequent strength beyond the $25.00 mark, might shift the bias in favour of bullish traders.
Silver 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.33
|Today daily open
|24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.47
|Daily SMA50
|23.7
|Daily SMA100
|23.92
|Daily SMA200
|23.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.3
|Previous Daily Low
|23.96
|Previous Weekly High
|25.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.05
|Previous Monthly High
|25.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
