Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eyes the ceiling of rising channel at $24.20

- XAG/USD is likely to tap the ceiling of the rising channel at $24.20.
- Bulls are hopeful around $23.92 for further upside.
- The RSI (14) above 60.00 is indicating that bulls may remain in the driving seat.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have remained in the upward trajectory after attracting significant bids from Tuesday’s low at $23.09. The XAG/USD pair is trading in a narrow range of $23.78-$23.92 on Friday.
On an hourly scale, the silver price is trading in a ‘Rising Channel’ in which every pullback towards the lower trendline placed from February’s low at $22.00 is considered as a buying opportunity while the upper trendline place from February 01 high at $23.04 as a barricade.
Silver price has witnessed a strong momentum after piercing the 50-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $23.47. The 200-EMA around $23.23 has acted as a support on Tuesday.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is holding above 60.00 showing no signs of divergence and overbought, which is indicating the continuation of bullish momentum in the next trading sessions.
Silver price will advance once it will pierce Thursday’s high of $23.92 decisively to January 24 high at $24.20 followed by Tuesday’s high at $23.98.
XAG/USD hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears looking for a downside extension for the week ahead
EUR/USD price had been attempting to rise in Tokyo but lacked conviction in a sleepy Asian session, the turmoil in financial markets pertaining to the Russian risk weighed eventually. Bears seeking a downside extension in the coming days, breaking the prior lows of 1.1280.
GBP/USD skids from 1.3630 as investors shift to defensives amid the geopolitical tensions
The GBP/USD pair has attracted some offers in the US session around 1.3630, as the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine renew after the shelling between Ukraine armed forces and pro-Moscow rebels across a ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine.
EUR/USD: Bears looking for a downside extension for the week ahead
EUR/USD price had been attempting to rise in Tokyo but lacked conviction in a sleepy Asian session, the turmoil in financial markets pertaining to the Russian risk weighed eventually. Bears seeking a downside extension in the coming days, breaking the prior lows of 1.1280.
Crypto.com outperforms despite broad weakness, CRO targets return to $0.50
Crypto.com price action and the rest of the cryptocurrency market experienced intense selling pressure throughout the trading day on Thursday. Existential threats regarding Russia’s "will they/won’t they" invade Ukraine have rattled risk-on markets across the globe.
International leaders to discuss potential Russian invasion of Ukraine on Friday
It is being reported in news coming from the Canadian Prime Minister's office that the US president, Joe Biden, will host a meeting on Ukraine on Friday with leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, EU and NATO.