Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD closes in on $26, near-term outlook turns bullish

  • XAG/USD is up more than 3% on Tuesday.
  • RSI on the four-hour chart holds above 50 in early American session.
  • Next near-term target for silver could be seen at $26.20.

The XAG/USD tested $25 on Monday but managed to close the day above that critical support. With the greenback coming under heavy selling pressure on Tuesday, the pair gained traction and rose to a daily high of $25.98 in the early American session. As of writing, silver was up nearly 3% on the day at $25.85.

Silver technical outlook

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart rose above 50 with Tuesday's upsurge, suggesting that the bullish momentum is gathering strength and there is more room on the upside before XAG/USD turns oversold. Additionally, the pair broke above the 20-SMA on the same chart, confirming the bullish bias.

On the upside, the initial hurdle is located at $26.20 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of Feb. 25 - Mar. 5 drop) ahead of $26.50 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and $26.80 (100-period SMA, 200-period SMA).

Supports, on the other hand, could be seen at $25.40 (20-period SMA) and $25 (psychological level, static support). 

Additional levels to watch for

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 25.93
Today Daily Change 0.82
Today Daily Change % 3.27
Today daily open 25.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.88
Daily SMA50 26.47
Daily SMA100 25.44
Daily SMA200 24.19
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.93
Previous Daily Low 24.95
Previous Weekly High 27.08
Previous Weekly Low 24.83
Previous Monthly High 30.07
Previous Monthly Low 25.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.69

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

