Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD challenges 200-period SMA/50% Fibo. confluence hurdle

- Silver attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and turned positive for the second straight day.
- The set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
- A sustained break below the $22.25-20 support is needed to negate the constructive outlook.
Silver reversed an intraday dip to the $22.90 area and inched back closer to near one-month tops touched in the previous day. The white metal was last seen trading near the $23.20 region, up around 0.40% for the day.
The mentioned are marks a confluence hurdle comprising of 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 50% Fibonacci level of the $24.87-$21.42 downfall. A sustained move beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts maintained their bullish bias and have just started gaining positive traction on the daily chart. The set-up seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for an eventual break through the mentioned confluence barrier.
The XAG/USD might then accelerate the momentum towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $23.55-60 area, before aiming to reclaim the $24.00 mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the $24.25-30 region would expose September monthly swing highs resistance near the $24.75-80 zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the $23.00 round figure might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $22.75 region. That said, sustained weakness below might accelerate the slide back towards the $22.25-20 static support.
The latter coincides with the 23.6% Fibo. level, which if broken decisively will shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders. The XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable to break below the $22.00 mark and slide further towards challenging YTD lows, around the $21.45-40 region.
Silver 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.16
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|23.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.52
|Daily SMA50
|23.33
|Daily SMA100
|24.84
|Daily SMA200
|25.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.25
|Previous Daily Low
|22.47
|Previous Weekly High
|23.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.21
|Previous Monthly High
|24.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
