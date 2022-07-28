- Silver extends the weekly ascent and climbs to over a three-week high on Thursday.
- Bulls now await a sustained move beyond the $19.50 area before placing fresh bets.
- The $19.00 mark seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the mid-$18.00s.
Silver gains traction for the third successive day on Thursday and climbs to a three-and-half-week high during the first half of the European session. The white metal, however, seemed to struggle to find bullish acceptance above the $19.50 horizontal resistance.
From a technical perspective, the overnight post-FOMC move beyond the $19.00 mark was seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. That said, oscillators on the daily chart - though have been recovering from the negative territory - are yet to gain any meaningful traction. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the aforementioned barrier before positioning for any further appreciating move.
The XAG/USD could then aim to conquer the $20.00 psychological mark. The said handle coincides with the 200-hour SMA on the 4-hour chart, which if cleared decisively would set the stage for additional gains. The subsequent short-covering move has the potential to lift spot prices to the next relevant hurdle near the $20.60-$20.65 horizontal zone. The momentum could further get extended towards the $21.00 round figure.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find decent support near the $19.00 level. Sustained weakness below would expose the $18.50 intermediate support. A convincing break below the latter would negate any near-term positive bias and make the XAG/USD vulnerable to retesting the YTD low, around the $18.15 region. Some follow-through selling below the $18.00 mark should pave the way for further losses.
The XAG/USD could then accelerate the downfall towards the $17.45-$17.40 support en-route to the $17.00 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended and spot prices could eventually drop to test the next relevant support near the $16.70-$16.60 region.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.41
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|1.73
|Today daily open
|19.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.06
|Daily SMA50
|20.63
|Daily SMA100
|22.35
|Daily SMA200
|22.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.14
|Previous Daily Low
|18.45
|Previous Weekly High
|19.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.25
|Previous Monthly High
|22.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
