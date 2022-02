Russia's Putin: Will make decision on whether to recognise separatist Ukraine regions on Monday

The pro-Russia separatists have also been increasing the inflammatory rhetoric and misinformation in recent days; claiming they have uncovered plans for a Ukrainian assault to take back control of the region and claiming Ukraine is planning a "genocide" on Russian speakers in the area. A Russian recognition of the independence of the breakaway regions in Donbas paves the way for Russia to provide direct military support for the region's forces against "Ukrainian aggression". I.e. another major pretext for Russia to attack Ukraine.

The broad market mode remains one of nerviousness. Seperate reports suggested that Putin has already made up his mind to recognise the independence of the breakaway regions inside Ukraine. Such a recognition could turn up the heat in the region significantly; pro-Russia separatist forces have already been staging false flag attacks and blaming them on Ukraine's military in recent days and shelling across the ceasefire line has been escalating in recent days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he would make the decision as to whether or not to recognise the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent nations on Monday, after being urged by most of the members of his cabinet, as well as leaders in Russia's State Duma, to do so. Putin stated that Russia is not "talking about" adding the two break-away regions of Ukraine into Russia's territory. Negotiations on the Donbass region are in a deadlock, he said, adding that if no progress is made in resolving crisis, then Russia should recognise the independence of the regions.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.