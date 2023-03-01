Rivian Automotive Stock News: Earnings miss sends RIVN down 9% on Wednesday

- Rivian announced Q4 results late Tuesday.
- EV truck maker missed revenue consensus for the fourth quarter.
- RIVN stock sold off nearly 9% in Wednesday's premarket.
- Rivian projects it will produce 50,000 vehicles in fiscal 2023.
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) shareholders cannot be feeling their best on Wednesday. Tuesday's post-market release of the electric vehicle brand known for its pickup trucks left a sour taste in traders' mouths as Rivian missed the $729.5 million consensus estimate by more than 9%. Additionally, management's guidance for 50,000 vehicles produced during fiscal 2023 was viewed as unimpressive by the market. Shares of RIVN sold off nearly 9% to $17.60.
Rivian stock news: 10K vehicles produced in Q4
Rivian posted $663 million in revenue during the fourth quarter after delivering 8,054 vehicles to customers. The company produced 10,020 vehicles during the quarter, which appears quite positive. This was 36% higher than the third quarter and made up a large segment of the full-year production of 24,337 for 2022. The 20%-odd difference between production and deliveries was caused by delays in rail shipments combined with heavier production toward the back end of the quarter that was a feature of Rivian adding a second shift to its production line.
On the bottom line front, Rivian both produced extremely large losses but performed much better than Wall Street had expected. The automaker reported $-1.73 in adjusted earnings per share, which outdid the $-1.95 predicted by analysts. Also management predicted the company would lose $4.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the full year rather than consensus of $4.2 billion.
The 50,000 full-year production guidance was simply unimpressive when placed side by side with the fourth quarter's production level. It would mean Rivian producing on average just 12,500 vehicles per quarter in 2023 – only 25% above the level from Q4. Previously, analysts had seen consensus at 62,200 vehicles for the year. Rivian has experienced numerous setbacks during 2022 that were blamed on logistics, and again those issues appear to be seeping into 2023.
"Our core priorities for 2023 are ramping production of our R1 and RCV platforms, driving cost reductions, developing the R2 platform and its future technologies and delivering an outstanding end-to-end customer experience," said founder, CEO and Chairman Robert Scaringe during the earnings call.
Scaringe focused his remarks on the automaker's drive toward profitability. He said Rivian had called in 400 of its suppliers during the quarter in order to readjust, reengineer and renegotiate its supply agreements. Additionally, he poinpointed the production of the Enduro drive units and lithium iron phosphate battery packs as wholesale products the company will be selling to competitors in the near term. He also boasted about the company's new 390-mile range battery pack for its RS1 model.
Rivian stock forecast
Dropping back to the low $17s here on Wednesday puts Rivian stock on a trajectory to break below the February 24 range low at $16.91. From there it is likely that RIVN stock continues its sell-off until the January demand zone is reached in the mid-$15s. While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) was neutral headed into Tuesday's earnings, bulls will wait to re-enter once the RSI drops to 30 over the next two months. Make no mistake – Rivian stock remains in a bearish trend. This can be seen by the 9-day and 21-day moving averages both acting as resistance in Tuesday's regular trading session.
RIVN daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD has retreated modestly from the weekly high it set near 1.0700 earlier in the session but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0650. The US data showed that input inflation increased in the manufacturing sector in February, helping the USD erase some of its daily losses.
GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined toward 1.2000. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar stage a rebound, causing the pair to push lower.
Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $1,840 in the American session. After the data from the US revealed that the Prices Paid component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey climbed above 50 in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months
Solana (SOL) price is set to rip roughly 80% higher in the coming months as a massive tailwind heads its way. A big dispersion is set to happen in cryptocurrencies as the US regulatory crackdown is just around the corner.
AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat
AMC stock is down 8.1% at $6.56 in Wednesday's premarket trade after early excitement over the cinema chain's fourth quarter beat of Wall Street consensus projections faded.