RBNZ Shadow Board: RBNZ should increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50bp at the upcoming meeting

The Shadow Board of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand stated that the central bank should increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50bp at the upcoming meeting in July.
''Only one member from the business community was divided on whether such a large hike was necessary at the next meeting, given the fine balance between the surge in inflation and signs of slowing economic activity.''
''Beyond the July meeting, Shadow Board members believed further OCR increases were warranted, citing the very intense inflation pressures in the New Zealand economy.''
''There was a wide range of views on the degree of monetary tightening required. While many members pointed to the need for the Reserve Bank to rein in inflation pressures by lifting interest rates, emerging signs of an easing in demand raised concerns about the longer-term growth outlook.''
''These concerns meant some Shadow Board members saw limited further tightening as necessary over the coming year. The release of the latest June quarter NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion highlighted the tricky balancing act faced by the Reserve Bank as inflation pressures intensify against a backdrop of slowing demand in the New Zealand economy.''
NZD/USD update
Meanwhile, the kiwi is trying to make tracks to the upside and has the round 0.6200 in its sights. A break of that will open risk to the 0.6210 imbalance area on the hourly chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees upside above 0.6880 despite soaring hawkish Fed bets
The AUD/USD pair is attempting to cross the critical resistance of 0.6850 at the open as Friday’s exhaustion in the US dollar index (DXY) is expected to turn into a sluggish performance. The asset is aiming for more gains and more upside will be warranted on overstepping the major hurdle of 0.6880.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes a bullish correction through $1,750
The gold price ended Friday higher by some 0.12% to $1,742.35 after travelling from a low of $1,729.98 and onto a high of $1,752.47 and did so even as the US dollar rose to fresh 20-year highs as US bond yields surged.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are mounting up as US dollar runs into key monthly area
The euro could benefit at the start of the week so long as the greenback continues to correct to the downside.
GBP/USD: Where next for the pound after the Downing Street debacle Premium
Another down week for GBP, as the high beta currency was thrown under the bus amidst UK political drama, looming recession fears and Brexit concerns. Cable tested levels unseen since March 2020 but managed to recover some ground, with attention now focussed on the UK monthly GDP.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!