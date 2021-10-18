RBNZ Core Inflation Model jumps by 2.7% QoQ in Q3 2021, Kiwi stays below 0.71

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) released its Sectoral Factor Model Inflation gauge for the third quarter of 2021 after the publication of the official consumer price index (CPI) by the NZ Stats early Monday.
The gauge accelerated 2.7% QoQ in Q3 vs. 2.2% prior.
The inflation measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of achieving 1% to 3% inflation.
FX Implications
The Kiwi dollar consolidates on the RBNZ’s inflation gauge, as NZD/USD hovers below 0.7100. The spot is currently trading at 0.7084, higher by 0.24% on the day.
About the RBNZ Sectoral Factor Model Inflation
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has a set of models that produce core inflation estimates. The sectoral factor model estimates a measure of core inflation based on co-movements - the extent to which individual price series move together. It takes a sectoral approach, estimating core inflation based on two sets of prices: prices of tradable items, which are those either imported or exposed to international competition, and prices of non-tradable items, which are those produced domestically and not facing competition from imports.
