RBA’s Lowe: Deadly serious about getting inflation back to target

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe is speaking on "The Reserve Bank Review and Monetary Policy" at the Economic Society of Australia Business Lunch, in Brisbane.
Also read: RBA’s Lowe: Possible some further tightening will be required to return inflation to target
Key quotes
Deadly serious about getting inflation back to target.
Would be honoured to continue as governor if asked.
Confident that higher interest rates are working.
Have open mind on whether have to tighten more.
Market reaction
AUD/USD was last seen trading at 0.6723, adding 0.58% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.6700 on RBA Lowe's speech
AUD/USD is consolidating near two-week highs above 0.6700, unimpressed by RBA Governor Lowe's speech. The USD selling remains unabated and turns out to be a key factor in lending support to the pair ahead of the crucial US CPI report.
USD/JPY plummets to one-month low, closer to mid-139.00s ahead of the crucial US CPI report
USD/JPY remains under some selling pressure for the fifth straight day on Wednesday. Speculations that the BoJ will change its policy stance in July continues to boost the JPY. The prevailing USD selling bias contributes to the ongoing slide to a nearly one-month low.
Gold: US CPI holds the key for a sustained break above $1,950
Gold price is holding higher ground near $1,940, its highest in three weeks, in the wake of the sustained weakness in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields across the curve. XAU/USD bulls await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the next push higher.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.
US Inflation Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for critical Core CPI Premium
Less cash for clunkers – a plunge of 4.2% in costs of old vehicles in June has been lifting market spirits ahead of the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) release.