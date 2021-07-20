RBA Minutes: The bank's central scenario for the economy is that condition for rate hikes will not be met before 2024

“The bank's central scenario for the economy is that condition for rate hikes will not be met before 2024,” the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) July meeting’s minutes revealed on Tuesday.
Additional takeaways
Board remains committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions.
Recovery in the labour market had continued to be faster than expected.
Will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range.
The bank's central scenario for the economy is that condition for rate hikes will not be met before 2024.
Meeting rate hike conditions will require labour market to be tight enough to generate "materially higher" wages growth.
Outcomes for the nominal side of the economy had not been as positive.
In light of economic improvements and the agreed decision-making framework, members decided to adjust weekly bond purchases from $5 billion to $4 billion.
The bond purchase program had been one of the factors underpinning the accommodative conditions necessary for economic recovery from the pandemic.
Given the high degree of uncertainty about the economic outlook, members agreed that there should be flexibility to increase or reduce weekly bond purchases in the future.
Importance of monitoring trends in housing borrowing and ensuring that lending standards are maintained.
While a pick-up in inflation and wages growth was expected, it was likely to be only gradual and modest.
Year-ended cpi inflation was expected to rise to be temporarily above the target in the June quarter, but would subsequently decline.
Market reaction
AUD/USD is little changed on the RBA Minutes release, as it continues to trade modestly flat at 0.7339. The aussie meanders near eight-month lows of 0.7322 as Australia’s Victoria state lockdown is likely to be extended for seven days until July 27.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints falling wedge around key support line near 1.1800
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.1800, near the lowest since early April, so far this Tuesday. The pair portrays a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, after a three-day fall. However, a broadly stronger US dollar and pre-ECB caution trading could keep the upside elusive.
GBP/USD: Bears cheer coronavirus, Brexit pessimism below 1.3700
GBP/USD teases lows marked in March/April as bears take a breather around 1.3670 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair justifies the market’s fears over the Delta covid variant as well as Brexit woes.
EUR/USD prints falling wedge around key support line near 1.1800
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.1800, near the lowest since early April, so far this Tuesday. The pair portrays a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, after a three-day fall. However, a broadly stronger US dollar and pre-ECB caution trading could keep the upside elusive.
Crypto market red, but Simon says BTC may rally to $46,600
BTC continues to outline a falling wedge pattern. ETH building a descending triangle pattern with a 42% measured move. XRP down -20% for the month and triggered a bearish Death Cross pattern.
Stock market selloff turns into a rout
Selling is all the rage across markets this afternoon, and heavy losses have been seen across stock markets in the US and Europe. Monday picks up where Friday left off. Downside momentum picks up throughout the day.