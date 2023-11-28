Premier Li: China opposes any form of decoupling and cutting off of supply chains

China's Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday that Beijing “opposes any form of decoupling and cutting off of supply chains.”
Additional quotes
“China is willing to build closer supply chain linkages with all countries.”
“China will continue to create an international and rule of law-based business environment.”
Market reaction
AUD/USD consolidates above 0.6600, at the time of writing, up 0.17% so far.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains above 0.6600, Fedspeak in focus
AUD/USD is off the highs, consolidating gains above 0.6600 in Asian trading on Tuesday. The pair's upside appears capped by disappointing Australian Retail Sales data and cautious remarks by RBA Governor Bullock. A pause in the US Dollar downtrend keeps the pair afloat ahead of Fedspeak.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen strengthens further amid BoJ-Fed policy divergence
USD/JPY is falling toward 148.00, as the Japanese Yen continues to draw support from hawkish BoJ expectations. A softer risk tone further seems to benefit the JPY’s relative safe-haven status. Fed rate cut bets drag the US Dollar closer to the monthly low, weighing on USD/JPY.
Gold price sits near six-month peak, bullish potential intact amid dovish Fed bets
Gold price trades with a positive bias for the fourth straight day, near a multi-month peak. Bets that the Fed is done raising rates and start easing its policy in 2024 remain supportive.
Blur price likely to extend losses to 42% as whale investors dump BLUR tokens
Blur price rallied 352% in just 43 days between October 12 and November 24, which propelled it to create a local top at $0.685. While this move is impressive, BLUR has already shed 26% and currently trades at $0.502.
S&P 500: Cyclicals propel, USD bounce ahead?
S&P 500 shook off mixed PMIs that don‘t increase Fed rate cutting odds, by still keeping above my key 4,565 support. What‘s more, it was cyclicals that kept it up, Russell 2000 didn‘t have a bad day either.