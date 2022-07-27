FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is commenting on the policy outlook following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the policy rate by 75 basis points to the range of 2.25-2.5%.

Key quotes

"Our thinking is that we want to get to a moderately restrictive level by end of this year."

"That means 3% to 3.5%."

"Last inflation report was worse than expected."

"My view of terminal rate, as for all participants, has evolved."

"By September, we'll have more inflation data in hand."

"Very hard to say with any confidence what the economy will be like in 6-12 months."

"So, can't predict monetary policy rate range for next year."

"There is significantly more uncertainty now than usual."

