Pound Sterling remains on the defensive near 1.2726

GBP/USD attracts some sellers below the mid-1.2700s, all eyes on Fed, BoE rate decision
The GBP/USD pair remains under some selling pressure during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The uptick in the US Dollar (USD) above 103.50 and higher US yields provide some support to the major pair. Markets turn cautious ahead of the central bank meetings, including the Federal Reserve (Fed) and Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decisions. At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2726, down 0.02% on the day.
The Fed is anticipated to keep its interest rate unchanged for a fifth straight time at its March meeting on Wednesday and signal that they still need further evidence that inflation to return sustainably to its 2% target. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this month that the US central bank might cut its benchmark interest rate later this year, even though continued progress on lowering inflation to the target “is not assured.” Read more...
GBP/USD stabilizes ahead of key central bank decisions, UK’s inflation in focus
The Pound Sterling losses steam and treads water against the US Dollar as traders prepare for the announcement of major central banks' monetary policy decisions. The Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve are expected to hold rates unchanged, though a ‘hawkish tilt’ of the Fed might weigh on Sterling; the GBP/USD trades at 1.2727, barely down 0.04%.
Sterling awaits Fed and BoE decisions, as UK inflation could set the tone
This week, the US economic docket will feature housing data on the first two days of the week. Data from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) revealed that homebuilders' confidence rose in March to its highest level since July 2023, as mortgage rates dip, on expectations that the Fed might begin to ease policy. The NAHB Market Index came at 51, up from 48 in February. Read more...
