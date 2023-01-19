Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD technical bias remains bearish while below 1.2400

GBP/USD technical bias remains bearish while below 1.2400
GBP/USD struggles for a firm intraday direction, stuck in a range below mid-1.2300s
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2378
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1.2338
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2108
|Daily SMA50
|1.2086
|Daily SMA100
|1.1707
|Daily SMA200
|1.1985
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2436
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2255
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2367
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2324
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.225
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2162
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2068
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2431
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2524
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2613
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Steadies above 1.2300 inside key trading zone
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.0800, holds within familiar levels
The EUR/USD pair trades a handful of pips below the 1.0800 mark, giving up to broad US Dollar demand as risk aversion dominates financial markets. Hawkish ECB officials, including President Christine Lagarde, limit EUR downside.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2350, unable to attract investors
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2350 as market participants digest United Kingdom´s latest news. Risk-off flows prevent the Pound from gaining upward traction, as global equities maintain the bearish route.
Gold: Buyers maintain the pressure with eyes on $2,000 Premium
Risk aversion dominates financial markets on Thursday, helping XAU/USD to extend its gains towards the weekly high. The bright metal met buyers near the $1,900 threshold and currently trades around $1,920, holding on to early gains.
Is optimism among Bitcoin traders a signal of a bigger BTC breakout to come?
Bitcoin price climbed above the key $21,000 level on January 18, after the release of lower-than-expected US inflation data in the form of the Producer Price Index (PPI), fueled a bullish narrative for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, among investors.
Nvidia Stock Forecast: KeyBanc names NVDA as one of its top ideas for 2023
Nvidia (NVDA) was named one of KeyBanc Capital Markets' top ideas in the semicondctor industry for 2023 on Thursday. Although the investment bank has a generally negative outlook on the overall semiconductor industry for the year, a note to clients provided several reasons why specific stocks could benefit and looked relatively attractive.