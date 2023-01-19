Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD technical bias remains bearish while below 1.2400

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Join Telegram

GBP/USD technical bias remains bearish while below 1.2400

GBP/USD is higher on the day having traded up to 1.2377 in recent trade while the US dollar tails off and gives flight to risky assets and risk-on forex such as GBP. The Great British Pound rallied from a low of 1.2312 as interest rate sentiment for the Bank of England continues to support the currency despite the bearish technical developments on the charts. Read More...

GBP/USD struggles for a firm intraday direction, stuck in a range below mid-1.2300s

The GBP/USD pair finds some support ahead of the 1.2300 round figure on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's pullback from its highest level since December 14. The pair, however, struggles to gain any meaningful traction and remains confined in a range below mid-1.2300s through the mid-European session. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2378
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 1.2338
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2108
Daily SMA50 1.2086
Daily SMA100 1.1707
Daily SMA200 1.1985
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2436
Previous Daily Low 1.2255
Previous Weekly High 1.2249
Previous Weekly Low 1.2086
Previous Monthly High 1.2447
Previous Monthly Low 1.1992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2367
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2324
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.225
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2162
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2068
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2431
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2524
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2613

 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Steadies above 1.2300 inside key trading zone

GBP/USD struggles for clear directions as it floats around 1.2330 amid the initial hour of London open on Thursday. In doing so, the Cable pair trades within an important trading region amid contrasting oscillators. Read More...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slides below 1.0800, holds within familiar levels

EUR/USD slides below 1.0800, holds within familiar levels

The EUR/USD pair trades a handful of pips below the 1.0800 mark, giving up to broad US Dollar demand as risk aversion dominates financial markets. Hawkish ECB officials, including President Christine Lagarde, limit EUR downside.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2350, unable to attract investors

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2350, unable to attract investors

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2350 as market participants digest United Kingdom´s latest news. Risk-off flows prevent the Pound from gaining upward traction, as global equities maintain the bearish route.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Buyers maintain the pressure with eyes on $2,000 Premium

Gold: Buyers maintain the pressure with eyes on $2,000

Risk aversion dominates financial markets on Thursday, helping XAU/USD to extend its gains towards the weekly high. The bright metal met buyers near the $1,900 threshold and currently trades around $1,920, holding on to early gains.

Gold News

Is optimism among Bitcoin traders a signal of a bigger BTC breakout to come?

Is optimism among Bitcoin traders a signal of a bigger BTC breakout to come?

Bitcoin price climbed above the key $21,000 level on January 18, after the release of lower-than-expected US inflation data in the form of the Producer Price Index (PPI), fueled a bullish narrative for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, among investors.

Read more

Nvidia Stock Forecast: KeyBanc names NVDA as one of its top ideas for 2023

Nvidia Stock Forecast: KeyBanc names NVDA as one of its top ideas for 2023

Nvidia (NVDA) was named one of KeyBanc Capital Markets' top ideas in the semicondctor industry for 2023 on Thursday. Although the investment bank has a generally negative outlook on the overall semiconductor industry for the year, a note to clients provided several reasons why specific stocks could benefit and looked relatively attractive.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures