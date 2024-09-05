Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sticks to modest gains around mid-1.3100s

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains around mid-1.3100s, below weekly top set on Wednesday

The GBP/USD pair trades with a positive bias around mid-1.3100s during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit it lacks strong follow-through buying and remains below the weekly top touched the previous day. Read More...
 

GBP/USD bounced but remains trapped within near-term congestion

GBP/USD caught a bounce on broad-market risk flows pushing down the Greenback, keeping Cable bid on the north side of the 1.3100 handle on Wednesday. Despite a pivot in risk appetite, GBP bidders were unable to push price action into new territory, and the pair remains hobbled within recent levels. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Rises as US data fuels rate cut speculation

The Pound Sterling enjoys a good rebound off the weekly low of 1.3087 and rises in early trading on Wednesday during the North American session, climbing over 0.22% against the Greenback.  Soft US jobs data increased the odds of a 50-basis points rate cut by the Federal Reserve and underpinned the GBP/USD higher, trading at 1.3163. Read More...
 
