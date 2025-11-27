Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steady at 1.3230 as UK budget offsets DXY pressure

GBP/USD steady at 1.3230 as UK budget offsets US Dollar pressure

The GBP/USD pair remains steady at around 1.3230 on Thursday as market participants digest the UK’s Autumn Budget amid thin trading liquidity conditions, with US markets remaining closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. At the time of writing, the pair is flat at 1.3232, virtually unchanged. Read More...

GBP/USD gains above 1.3250 as Fed rate cut bets weigh on US Dollar

GBP/USD continues its winning streak for the sixth successive session, trading around 1.3260 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) struggles amid rising odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut bets in December. Read More...

GBP/USD finds further gains ahead of Thanksgiving slowdown

GBP/USD accelerated into a fifth straight winning session on Wednesday, gaining another 0.55% on the day and pushing through the 1.3200 handle. Price action is now set to challenge key long-term moving averages, and the ball will remain in Cable bulls’ court through the back half of the trading week. Read More...