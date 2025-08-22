Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steadies as traders adopt caution ahead of Powell’s speech

GBP/USD maintains position above 1.3400 ahead of Fed Powell’s speech
GBP/USD moves little after four days of losses, trading around 1.3410 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair faced challenges as the US Dollar (USD) gained ground following the key economic data from the United States (US) released on Thursday. Traders await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming to gain clues on the September policy outlook.
The preliminary S&P Global US Composite PMI picked up pace in August, with the index at 55.4 versus 55.1 prior. Meanwhile, the US Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.3 from 49.8 prior, surpassing the market consensus of 49.5. Services PMI eased to 55.4 from 55.7 previous reading, but was stronger than the 54.2 expected. Moreover, US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 235K for the previous week, an eight-week high and above the consensus estimate of 225K, suggesting some softening in labor market conditions. Read more...
GBP/USD extends losing streak as strong US PMI fuels Dollar strength, Jackson Hole in focus
The British Pound (GBP) extends its decline for the fourth consecutive day against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with GBP/USD slipping below the 1.3450 level. At the time of writing, the pair is trading near 1.3435, weighed down by a stronger Greenback and diverging economic signals.
The US Dollar strengthened across the board after the upbeat Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, with the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the Greenback against a basket of major currencies, rising sharply to a fresh weekly high around 98.50. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with two-month lows below 0.6450 ahead of Powell speech
AUD/USD remains subdued close to two-month lows near 0.6415 early Friday, undermined by the recent US Dollar upturn. The Greenback gained recovery momentum amid reduced bets for a September interest rate cut. Traders now move to the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
USD/JPY stays bid near 148.50 after Japan's CPI data
USD/JPY consolidates the previous day's breakout momentum and oscillates below a nearly two-week high of 148.69 set earlier this Friday. Hotter Japanese consumer inflation data keep expectations for more BoJ rate hikes alive, but the Japanese Yen fails to benefit amid the recent US Dollar strength. Powell's speech is eyed.
Gold looks to 100-day SMA support and Powell’s Jackson Hole speech
Gold sellers retain control early Friday, awaiting Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. US Dollar holds weekly gains, led by strong US PMI data, reduced bets for a September Fed rate cut and Wall Street’s declines. Downside risks appear for Gold whilst below $3,350 amid a Bear Cross and bearish RSI.
Ripple slips as investors lock in $300M profit ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
XRP saw an uptick in profit-taking activity over the past 24 hours as a brief recovery in the market was dented by hawkish FOMC minutes. The remittance-based token tagged $3 on Wednesday but quickly retraced as policymakers signaled a preference for inflation data in establishing interest rates.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.