Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats from three-week high, holds to gains above 1.3200

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

The Pound Sterling posted modest gains during the North American session, hitting a three-week high of 1.3254, but failed to gain traction as traders braced for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. Therefore, GBP/USD traders dragged the exchange rate toward 1.3205, still above its opening price by 0.30%. Read More...

Pound Sterling refreshes three-week high at 1.3250 as UK inflation ticks up

The Pound Sterling (GBP) gains against its major peers in Wednesday’s North American session as the United Kingdom (UK) inflation data for August came in hotter than expected. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) – which excludes volatile items such as food, energy, oil, and tobacco – rose by 3.6%, more than the 3.5% estimated and accelerating from 3.3% in July. Read More...

GBP/USD holds position above 1.3150 ahead of UK CPI, Fed interest rate decision

GBP/USD inches higher to near 1.3160 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. Traders await the release of August Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures from the United Kingdom (UK). Traders will shift their focus on the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision scheduled later in the North American session. Read More...
 
The Federal Reserve reduced its Fed Fund Target Range (FFTR) by 50 bps to 4.75%-5.00% amidst a divided consensus at its gathering on Wednesday.

EUR/USD now picks up extra pace and revisits the 1.1180 region after the Federal Reserve decided to cut its interest rates by 50 bps at its event on Wednesday.

The Greenback is now accelerating its decline following the Fed’s decision to reduce its interest rates, sending GBP/USD to fresh tops in the 1.3290 zone.

The sentiment around Gold improves further in the wake of the Fed’ decision to start its easing cycle on Wednesday, sending prices of the yellow metal to the area of record highs near rthe $2,600 mark per ounce troy.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after the September meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections and Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.

VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.

