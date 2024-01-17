Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovers some ground on hot UK CPI despite strong US data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) registered decent gains versus the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday after a solid report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) outshone US Retail Sales data for December. Nevertheless, not all has been said, as the GBP/USD pared some of its gains, but it remains up 0.25%, at 1.2667, after hitting a low of 1.2596. Read More...

Pound Sterling eases, broader appeal remains upbeat amid sticky UK Inflation data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has surrendered some gains as the United States Retail Sales turned out significantly upbeat than expectations. The US Census Bureau has reported that consumer spending grew strongly by 0.6% against expectations of 0.4% and the former reading of 0.3%. Retail Sales excluding automobiles rose by 0.4% against expectations and the prior reading fo 0.2%. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2671
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 1.2631
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.271
Daily SMA50 1.261
Daily SMA100 1.2452
Daily SMA200 1.2548
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2734
Previous Daily Low 1.262
Previous Weekly High 1.2786
Previous Weekly Low 1.2674
Previous Monthly High 1.2828
Previous Monthly Low 1.2501
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2664
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2691
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2589
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2547
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2474
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2704
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2776
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2818

 

 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains under pressure above the 1.2600 mark, oversold RSI condition eyed

The GBP/USD pair faces some selling pressure above 1.2600 during the early European session on Wednesday. Investors await the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December for fresh impetus. The headline UK inflation is estimated to grow 3.8% YoY, while the Core CPI is expected to rise 4.9% YoY. GBP/USD currently trades near 1.2607, losing 0.18% on the day.  Read More...
 
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

