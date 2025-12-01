TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds steady as traders continue to digest the UK’s Autumn Budget

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds steady as traders continue to digest the UK’s Autumn Budget
FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling recovery at risk ahead of fresh batch of US data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) staged an impressive recovery against the US Dollar (USD), as GBP/USD clinched fresh monthly highs above the 1.3250 psychological level.

Amidst increased odds of interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE), GBP/USD found its feet, thanks to the UK Autumn Budget and growing expectations surrounding a US Federal Reserve (Fed) December rate reduction. Read more...

GBP/USD flat lines near 1.3250 amid UK budget relief

The GBP/USD pair holds steady near 1.3245 during the Asian session on Monday as traders continue to digest the UK’s Autumn Budget. The potential downside for the major pair might be limited due to the rising expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut in the December meeting. The US November ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report is due later on Monday.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed the UK's Autumn Budget last week, which includes tax hikes and changes to business rates, benefits, and pensions.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) revised its 2025 growth forecast for the UK upward, from 1.0% to 1.5% following the budget announcement. Nonetheless, OBR lowered its growth estimates to 1.4% in 2026 and 1.5% in all of the following four years. The 2025 UK Autumn Budget could lead to a modest relief rally for the Pound Sterling (GBP) against the US Dollar (USD) in the near term. Read more...

FXStreet Team

Share:

EUR/USD batttles 1.1600 amid softer risk tone

EUR/USD keeps its range near 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. The pair draws support from a broadly weaker US Dollar, but the upside remains capped amid a softer risk tone ahead of key US and Eurozone data releases. 

GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3250 despite the UK Budget relief

GBP/USD trades on a softer note below 1.3250 in European trading on Monday. The UK Budget relief and sustained US Dollar weakness fail to inspire the bulls amid a tepid risk sentiment and ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and BoE official Dhingra's speech. 

Gold sticks to positive bias near six-week high amid dovish Fed expectations

Gold climbs to a six-week high on Monday, though it lacks strong follow-through buying. A softer risk tone, China’s economic woes, and geopolitical risks underpin the commodity.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple face major losses as December begins

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are off to a bearish start in December, with over 4% losses by press time on Monday. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face renewed selling, risking further losses to $80,000 BTC, $2,100 ETH, and $1.90 XRP, respectively. 

The week ahead: Risk come back stalls, as crypto slides

The narrative has abruptly shifted on Monday. After a powerful rally that helped US and European stocks reverse earlier losses and close November with small gains, equity futures are now in the red across the US and Europe, after sentiment took a knock following a sharp decline across crypto markets.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP face major losses as December begins

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are off to a bearish start in December, with over 4% losses by press time on Monday. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face renewed selling, risking further losses to $80,000 BTC, $2,100 ETH, and $1.90 XRP, respectively. 

