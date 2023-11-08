Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops for three straight days

GBP/USD drops for three straight days, despite BoE’s Bailey efforts to rescue Sterling

GBP/USD prolongs its agony, extending its losses to three consecutive days, and falls to a weekly low of 1.2241 as market sentiment shifted sour, as portrayed by Wall Street posting losses. At the time of writing, the major is trading at 1.2287, down 0.10%. Read More...
 

Pound Sterling falls sharply on dismal mood, UK Q3 GDP eyed

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is declining gradually as investors have turned cautious ahead of the United Kingdom's Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks on the interest rate outlook. Economists have forecasted a nominal contraction in the UK’s growth rate as firms underutilized their entire capacity due to weak spending from households. Read More...
 

GBP/USD could still revisit 1.2430 – UOB

There is still scope for GBP/USD to advance past the 1.2400 yardstick, according to UOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2293
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.2293
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2197
Daily SMA50 1.2293
Daily SMA100 1.2537
Daily SMA200 1.2435
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2351
Previous Daily Low 1.2263
Previous Weekly High 1.239
Previous Weekly Low 1.209
Previous Monthly High 1.2337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2037
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2296
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2317
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2253
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2214
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2165
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2342
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2391
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.243

 

 

 
