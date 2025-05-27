Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD clings to bullish stance despite pullback

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling clings to bullish stance despite pullback
GBP/USD corrects lower and trades slightly below 1.3550 on Tuesday after setting a new multi-year peak near 1.3600 on Monday. The pair remains technically bullish but struggles to preserve its momentum.
The broad-based US Dollar (USD) weakness on growing concerns over the fiscal outlook helped GBP/USD stretch higher at the beginning of the week. With financial markets remaining closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday, however, the trading action turned subdued in the second half of the day on Monday, limiting GBP/USD's upside. Read more...
GBP/USD’s bullish streak hits a wall
GBP/USD was trading with softer positive momentum during Tuesday’s early European session, following a surge to a new three-year high of 1.3592 on Monday.
Stronger-than-expected CPI inflation and business PMI figures, combined with a weakening US dollar, triggered a fresh rally last week. However, with the pair now testing a tentative resistance line that connects the highs from July 2023 and September 2024 at 1.3590– after six consecutive winning sessions - a slowdown may be on the horizon. Notably, both the RSI and the stochastic oscillator are approaching overbought territory, increasing the likelihood of a near-term pullback. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.1350 after upbeat US confidence data
EUR/USD struggles to stage a rebound and trades in negative territory at around 1.1350 on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that consumer sentiment improved in May, helping the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD cuts losses, climbs to 1.3560 post-US data
After bottoming put near 1.3520, GBP/USD is now trimming part of that pullback and is revisiting the 1.3560 zone following firmer US data releases. Markets’ attention, meanwhile, shifts from trade negotiations to US fundamentals and the Senate debate on Trump’s tax package.
Gold attempts a rebound to the $3,300 region
Improving risk-on sentiment and a firmer US Dollar are causing some problems for Gold on Tuesday. However, the precious metal now manages to regain some balance and refocus its attention to the key $3,300 mark per ounce troy. Price action in the yellow metal, in the meantime, continues to follow trade news as well as the upcoming debate on Trump’s tax bill.
Bitcoin reclaims $109,000 as traders eyes Bitcoin Conference-driven volatility
Bitcoin continues to recover and reclaims $109,000 on Tuesday, following its nearly 4% correction on Friday. The highly anticipated Bitcoin 2025 Conference starts on Tuesday in Las Vegas, drawing heightened attention from traders and investors.
Germany’s DAX index: Challenging the US dominance in global portfolios
Germany is gaining strategic relevance as investors seek diversification away from U.S. policy and fiscal risks—helped by pro-growth reforms and industrial strength.