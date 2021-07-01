Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces off weekly lows above 1.38 but not out of woods

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Off weekly bottom above 1.3800 but not out of woods
The GBP/USD pair’s bounce off weekly bottom remains capped around 1.3835-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the cable pair justifies its sustained trading below one-month-old resistance line and bearish Momentum, as well as downbeat RSI.
However, the bears have a tough nut to crack on hand as multiple levels marked since early March, around 1.3810–3800, challenge the further declines targeting the yearly low surrounding 1.3670.
Elliott Wave View: GBP/USD may see further pullback [Video]
Short term Elliott Wave View in GBPUSD suggest that the decline from June 1, 2021 high is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from June 1, wave (1) ended at 1.3784 and rally in wave (2) ended at 1.4. Wave (3) lower is currently in progress and unfolding in a 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Down from wave (2), wave (i) ended at 1.3946 and bounce in wave (ii) ended at 1.3986. Pair resumes lower in wave (iii) towards 1.388, and bounce in wave (iv) ended at 1.3939. Final leg lower wave (v) ended at 1.3869 and this completed wave ((i)) in higher degree.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further downside hinges upon 1.1845 break
EUR/USD remains sidelined around 1.1855-60, having dropped to the key horizontal support, amid the early Asian session on Thursday. Monthly resistance line, 10-DMA guard immediate upside amid bearish MACD. Sellers may aim for a yearly low.
GBP/USD: Off weekly bottom above 1.3800 but not out of woods
GBP/USD struggles to defend the bounce-off weekly low. Four-month-old horizontal area restricts immediate downside, monthly resistance line tests corrective pullback. Cap on Momentum line, sustained trading below 100-day SMA keeps sellers hopeful.
Gold drops back below $1,770 on firmer US dollar
Gold (XAU/USD) consolidates the previous day’s recovery moves to refresh intraday low below $1770. The escalating coronavirus (COVID-19) fears put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, weighing on the gold in turn.
SafeMoon appears decisive, readies for a 20% rally
SafeMoon price has been engaged in a bottoming process that has twisted investors with various buy signals that eventually failed or never triggered. SAFEMOON appears to be framing a new bottoming pattern that could offer a timely opportunity to capture a 20% return.
What does the OPEC meeting mean for oil?
It's a huge week for energy markets, with an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday that could determine whether oil prices keep rallying or cool off. The market reaction will depend on the size of any production increase.