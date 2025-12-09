Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD below 1.3265, GBP is set to stop advancing

Pound Sterling flattens against USD ahead of US Job Openings data, Fed policy

The Pound Sterling (GBP) continues to trade in a tight range above 1.3300 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair trades sideways as investors await the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Read more...

GBP/USD: Below 1.3265, GBP is set to stop advancing – UOB Group

Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to trade in a range between 1.3290 and 1.3350. In the longer run, a break below 1.3265 would indicate that the advance in GBP from late last month has come to an end, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Read more...

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.3300 as dovish Fed outlook weighs on USD

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers following the previous day's two-way directionless price move and holds steady above the 1.3300 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, lack strong follow-through buying as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risk. Read more...