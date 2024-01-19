Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD attracts some buyers for the third successive day

The annual rate of the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 4.0% YoY from 3.9% in November, undermining market expectations of an early rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE). This figure marked the first acceleration in ten months. The former BoE policymaker, Michael Saunders, said that he did not think the latest data contradicted the broader underlying decline in inflation. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair trades firm for the third consecutive day during the early Asian session on Friday. The uptick in the major pair is bolstered by the upbeat UK inflation data and the risk-on mood. Investors await the UK Retail Sales report on Friday for fresh impetus, which is estimated to show a decline of 0.5% MoM in December from a 1.3% rise in November. GBP/USD currently trades near 1.2708, up 0.08% on the day.

Investors trimmed their bets for an early interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) after the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose for the first time in 10 months. This continues to underpin the British Pound (GBP), which, along with subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair ticks higher for the third successive day on Friday and looks to build on this week's goodish bounce from sub-1.2600 levels, or its lowest level since December 13. Spot prices currently trade just above the 1.2700 round figure, flirting with the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.