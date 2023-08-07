- Pound Sterling finds significant pressure as higher interest rates deepen recession fears.
- The United Kingdom’s outlook turns out bleak as tight policy dampens economic prospects.
- BoE Pill said higher unemployment and lower vacancies would eventually lead to lower wage growth.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) sold off after failing to test the crucial resistance of 1.2800 as higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) started deepening recession fears. The GBP/USD pair drops significantly as higher interest rates are threatening the United Kingdom’s economic outlook. The UK’s strong labor market is loosening its resilience as firms slow down their hiring process amid bleak economic prospects.
An aggressive rate-tightening cycle by the BoE has started affecting the United Kingdom’s housing sector and strong labor market but is building a base for bringing inflation back to 2%. Andrew Bailey seems confident that inflation will soften to 5% by October as the central bank will keep interest rates “sufficiently restrictive for a sufficient period”.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling drops amid cautious market mood
- Pound Sterling drops sharply after failing to test the round-level resistance of 1.2800 as higher interest rates by the Bank of England starts slashing economic prospects.
- The United Kingdom’s economic outlook is under scrutiny as BoE policymakers leave doors open for further policy tightening.
- Last week, the BoE raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25%. This was the 14th consecutive interest rate hike in the current tightening cycle, and interest rates are their highest in the past 15 years.
- BoE Governor Andrew Bailey commented last week that the central bank will keep interest rates “sufficiently restrictive for a sufficient period” in order that inflation returns swiftly to 2%.
- Andrew Bailey seems confident that inflation will come down to 5% in October, which indicates that UK PM Rishi Sunak would keep his promise of halving inflation this year. The promise was made by Sunak when inflation was at double-digit figures.
- After its monetary policy announcement, BoE chief economist Huw Pill said on Friday that successive interest-rate hikes are cooling the labor market and easing inflationary pressures. He further added that higher unemployment and lower vacancies would eventually lead to lower wage growth.
- An aggressive tightening cycle by the central bank is building pressure on the labor market and housing sector.
- UK firms slowed down permanent staff hiring last month by the most since mid-2020 due to rising concerns about the economic outlook, per a survey by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) and KPMG, Reuters reported.
- REC Chief Executive Neil Carberry said the jobs market remained "fairly robust" despite the slowdown in permanent placements.
- Meanwhile, the housing sector remains vulnerable as first-time home buyers postpone their purchasing plans to dodge higher interest obligations.
- Market mood is quite cautious as investors await the United States inflation data for July, which will be released on Thursday.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) climbs above 102.00 as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers still hope that more interest rate hikes will bring inflation to 2%.
- Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said over the weekend that the US central bank will raise interest rates further to bring inflation down. She further added that she supported further policy tightening in July amid strong consumer spending, a tight labor market and still-high inflation.
- Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said the central bank will likely remain restrictive in 2024. About the labor market, the Fed policymaker said July’s employment remains in-line with expectations and he is not surprised that wage growth is still strong.
- Last week, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report showed that the labor market got fat with fresh employment of 187K, lower than expectations of 200K but marginally higher than June’s reading of 185K. Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.5% against the estimates and the former release of 3.6%.
- The monthly labor cost index maintained a pace of 0.4% as recorded in June, while investors anticipated a decline in the economic data to 0.3%. Annualized labor cost index also remained stable at 4.4% against expectations of 4.2%.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling fails to test 1.2800
Pound Sterling faces strong selling pressure in an attempt to test the crucial resistance of 1.2800. The Cable senses selling interest after testing the breakdown region of the Rising Channel chart pattern. The asset is trading below the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), portraying a bearish trend.
NonFarm Payrolls FAQs
What are Nonfarm Payrolls?
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are part of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly jobs report. The Nonfarm Payrolls component specifically measures the change in the number of people employed in the US during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
How does Nonfarm Payrolls influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions?
The Nonfarm Payrolls figure can influence the decisions of the Federal Reserve by providing a measure of how successfully the Fed is meeting its mandate of fostering full employment and 2% inflation.
A relatively high NFP figure means more people are in employment, earning more money and therefore probably spending more. A relatively low Nonfarm Payrolls’ result, on the either hand, could mean people are struggling to find work.
The Fed will typically raise interest rates to combat high inflation triggered by low unemployment, and lower them to stimulate a stagnant labor market.
How does Nonfarm Payrolls affect the US Dollar?
Nonfarm Payrolls generally have a positive correlation with the US Dollar. This means when payrolls’ figures come out higher-than-expected the USD tends to rally and vice versa when they are lower.
NFPs influence the US Dollar by virtue of their impact on inflation, monetary policy expectations and interest rates. A higher NFP usually means the Federal Reserve will be more tight in its monetary policy, supporting the USD.
How does Nonfarm Payrolls affect Gold?
Nonfarm Payrolls are generally negatively-correlated with the price of Gold. This means a higher-than-expected payrolls’ figure will have a depressing effect on the Gold price and vice versa.
Higher NFP generally has a positive effect on the value of the USD, and like most major commodities Gold is priced in US Dollars. If the USD gains in value, therefore, it requires less Dollars to buy an ounce of Gold.
Also, higher interest rates (typically helped higher NFPs) also lessen the attractiveness of Gold as an investment compared to staying in cash, where the money will at least earn interest.
Sometimes Nonfarm Payrolls trigger an opposite reaction than what the market expects. Why is that?
Nonfarm Payrolls is only one component within a bigger jobs report and it can be overshadowed by the other components.
At times, when NFP come out higher-than-forecast, but the Average Weekly Earnings is lower than expected, the market has ignored the potentially inflationary effect of the headline result and interpreted the fall in earnings as deflationary.
The Participation Rate and the Average Weekly Hours components can also influence the market reaction, but only in seldom events like the “Great Resignation” or the Global Financial Crisis.
