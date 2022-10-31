PBR stock dropped on socialist Lula winning Brazil presidency.

Lula da Silva won the vote with just under 51%.

Lula's policy program involves using a greater share of Petrobras profits for welfare programs.

Petrobras (PBR) stock has sold off as much as 9% in Monday's premarket after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was named the winner of the Brazilian presidential election late Sunday. Shares of the state-controlled oil company were down to $12.20 early on but have made up some ground to -6% in final hour of the premarket trade. The American Depository Receipt (ADR) closed at $13.45 on Friday.

Petrobras stock news

Socialist "Lula", who already served two terms as president in the 2003 to 2010 period, appears to have won with just under 51% of the vote. Lula was imprisoned for a time during the past decade after getting caught up in a scandal involving kickbacks for dozens of politicians, much of which came from Petrobras. Lula also ran during this campaign on using profits from Petrobras to fund his welfare proposals, a policy that would have obvious effects on the oil giant's performance over the next four years, especially its expensive capex program for deep sea drilling.

I feel like taking a position in $PBR if people panic sell the Lula win, dividend rate is already 4.5USD/sh on the ords — Zhaozhe Jiang (@Astervox42) October 30, 2022

Defeated president Jair Bolsanaro had instead proposed fully privatising Petrobras, a move that was of course much more welcomed by the market. Critics of Lula have also stated that regulatory changes made by his government led to a slowdown in production gains and argue that without these changes Petrobras would be producing at twice its current rate.

Divided government is bullish $pbr. Lula won't be able to get anything done. He does not have a mandate and needs to be a centrist to function — Beach Bum (@indianndon) October 30, 2022

A huge reason that value investors have long been focused on PBR stock is its hefty dividend. At $6.92 over the past twelve months, the yield is slightly above 50%. With a 2.8x P/E ratio, PBR stock will likely remain an attraction for bargain hunters. After all, the recent fall in oil prices mixed with current worries over a Lula administration, the stock looks seriously undervalued. Of course, the volatile government ownership, uncertainty over long-term reserves and expensive drilling costs have already been holding back the value for years. Shares have been on a general decline since 2009.

Petrobras stock forecast

Based on the general sentiment, interested buyers should wait to buy until the price action descends to at least $12. That bottom trend line has worked consistently since the March 2020 covid low. The 50-week moving average looks poised to overtake its 20-week counterpart, which is of course a bearish sign that tends to lead to further deterioration in the share price. On the upside, resistance appears tough in the region between $16 and $16.30. That makes it more likely that PBR bounces around for awhile between $12 and $16. There does not seem to be much upside on this puppy. The bull case is simply the dividend – whether you believe it will stay this high for a lot longer.