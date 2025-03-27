PBOC’s Zou: China's monetary policy is supportive and relatively loose

People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Deputy Governor Zou Lan said on Thursday that “China's monetary policy is supportive and relatively loose.”
Further comments
“China's macro leverage ratio has exceeded 300% and is rising.”
“Central bank is focusing more on price-based policy tools.“
“China has sufficient room for monetary policy. “
“Will cut interest rates, reserve requirement ratio (RRR) at appropriate time.”
“Will use variouis policy tools to keep liquidity ample.”
“Will lower comprehensive financing costs.”
