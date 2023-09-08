PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.2150 vs. 7.3297 previous

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the USD/CNY central rate at 7.2150, compared with Thursday’s fix of 7.3297 and market expectations of 7.3284.
The PBOC said that it injected CNY363 billion via seven-day Reverse Repos at 1.8% in open market operations (OMO).
