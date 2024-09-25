PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0202 vs. 7.0510 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Wednesday at 7.0202, as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.0510 and 7.0212 Reuters estimates.
