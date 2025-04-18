Gold prices remained broadly unchanged in Pakistan on Friday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 30,018.29 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, broadly stable compared with the PKR 30,018.29 it cost on Thursday.
The price for Gold was broadly steady at PKR 350,127.50 per tola from PKR 350,127.50 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|30,018.29
|10 Grams
|300,183.00
|Tola
|350,127.50
|Troy Ounce
|933,674.10
Daily digest market movers: Gold price falls as US yields rise
-
The US 10-year Treasury yield rises five basis points to 4.333%. US real yields followed suit, climbing five bps to 2.163%, as shown by the US 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities yields failing to cap Gold prices.
-
US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending April 12 came in at 215K, down from 224K and below the 225K forecast—highlighting continued strength in the labor market.
-
Building Permits rose 1.6% to 1.482 million, exceeding the 1.45 million estimates. In contrast, Housing Starts dropped sharply from 1.494 million to 1.324 million, indicating softness in residential construction.
-
In rates markets, money market traders have priced in 86 basis points of Fed rate cuts by the end of 2025, with the first cut expected in July.
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
