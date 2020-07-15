Oxford COVID-19 vaccine producing positive results on initial trials – ITV

Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine that is backed by AstraZeneca is reportedly generating "the kind of antibody and T-cell (killer cell) response that the researchers would hope to see," Robert Peston, ITV News’ political editor, wrote on Wednesday.

"As I understand, not all of the many vaccines under development across the world increase both antibodies and T-cells. But the Oxford vaccine looks as though it has this twin effect," Peston added.

Market reaction

Risk-on flows continue to dominate financial markets on Wednesday. As of writing, major equity indexes in Europe were up between 0.95% and 1.2% and the S&P 500 were gaining 0.8% on the day.