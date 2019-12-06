OPEC+ still expected to roll over oil supply cut of 1.2 mln bpd beyond June - Reuters

Citing OPEC sources familiar with talks, Reuters reported that OPEC+ was still expected to roll over the oil supply cut of 1.2 million barrels per day beyond June.

"It is just thinking aloud about what to do in case trade tensions are exacerbated with potentially huge adverse impacts on the world economy, and thus oil demand," one of the sources told Reuters.

"Now all the talk among OPEC is a rollover. There is no official proposal, just discussions of the idea for a larger cut."