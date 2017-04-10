Oil: Rising with the storms – HSBC

Oil: Rising with the storms – HSBCBy Sandeep Kanihama
The price of Brent crude rallied in September, rising by 9.9% over the month and the upward trend in the first week of the month was aided by the ease of concerns over hurricane Harvey and oil refining demand rising once again, explains the research team at HSBC.
Key Quotes
“The rally stalled on 8 September as hurricane Irma approached the US east coast. The market feared that Irma would hit oil demand that was only just recovering from the damage caused by Harvey, and oil prices subsequently fell.”
“The rally got back underway on 12 September, boosted by several reports including from OPEC and the IEA highlighting the robustness of global demand. Also, August data showed the first dip in OPEC output since March. This upward trend went unchallenged as the recovery in oil demand continued. On 26 September, the price of Brent crude breached USD59/bbl and reached its highest level since July 2015. This followed an escalation of tensions between Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan over an independence referendum, with Turkey’s President Erdogan threatening to ‘close the tap’ and prevent the supply of Kurdish oil. The price of Brent crude retraced slightly off this high to end the month at USD58/bbl.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.