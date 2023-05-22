- Oil price opens the week lower on concerns global trade may be impacted by geopolitical wrangling at G7 summit.
- China provokes the United States by banning US-manufactured micro chips.
- Oil recovers after US Dollar weakens on continued debt-ceiling uncertainty as talks reopen in Washington.
Oil price gaps lower at the start of the week on concerns global growth may suffer, after the world’s leading economies antagonized China at the G7 summit in Hiroshima. World leaders discussed ‘de-risking’, or weaning themselves off an over-reliance on Chinese imports at the summit. Washington and Beijing exchanged harsh words as China banned imported chips from US manufacturer Micron, after failing to pass a security test. Support from a weakening US Dollar, however, lifts Crude Oil back up to Friday’s close after the weak open.
At the time of writing, WTI Oil is trading in the upper $71s and Brent Crude Oil in the mid $75s.
Oil news and market movers
- Oil price falls on global growth and trade concerns after major economies clash at the G7 summit in Japan.
- Geopolitics polarizes the G7 into two competing camps – China and Russia, who are seen as threats to world prosperity and peace – and the rest, led by the United States.
- China provokes the US by banning imports of micro chips from US manufacturer Micron, citing security risks.
- Oil price subsequently recovers, however, supported by a weaker US Dollar.
- The Greenback remains under pressure as the debt-ceiling impasse trundles on.
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: Downtrend showing signs of ending
WTI Oil is in a long-term downtrend, making successive lower lows. Given the old adage that the trend is your friend, this favors short positions over long positions. WTI Oil is trading below all the major daily Simple Moving Averages (SMA) and all the weekly SMAs except the 200-week which is at $66.89.
WTI US Oil: Daily Chart
A break below the year-to-date (YTD) lows of $64.31 would be required to reignite the downtrend, with the next target at around $62.00 where trough lows from 2021 will come into play, followed by support at $57.50.
Despite the bearish trend dominating, there are signs pointing to a possible conclusion. The mild bullish convergence between price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at the March and May 2023 lows – with price making a lower low in May that is not matched by a lower low in RSI – is a sign that bearish pressure is easing.
The long hammer Japanese candlestick pattern that formed at the May 4 (and year-to-date) lows is a sign that it could be a key strategic bottom.
Oil price bulls, however, would need to break above the $76.85 lower high of April 28 to bring the dominant bear trend into doubt.
Brent Crude Oil FAQs
What is Brent Crude Oil?
Brent Crude Oil is a type of Crude Oil found in the North Sea that is used as a benchmark for international Oil prices. It is considered ‘light’ and ‘sweet’ because of its high gravity and low sulfur content, making it easier to refine into gasoline and other high-value products. Brent Crude Oil serves as a reference price for approximately two-thirds of the world's internationally traded Oil supplies. Its popularity rests on its availability and stability: the North Sea region has well-established infrastructure for Oil production and transportation, ensuring a reliable and consistent supply.
What factors drive the price of Brent Crude Oil
Like all assets supply and demand are the key drivers of Brent Crude Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of Brent Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
How does inventory data impact the price of Brent Crude Oil
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of Brent Crude Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
How does OPEC influence the price of Brent Crude Oil
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact Brent Crude Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from session highs, stays above 1.0800
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated toward 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Monday. As investors await headlines surrounding debt-limit talks, the cautious market stance helps the US Dollar hold its ground and limits the pair's upside.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2450 as mood sours
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2450 after having advanced toward 1.2500 earlier in the day. The negative shift seen in risk mood following the mixed opening in Wall Street supports the US Dollar and weighs on the pair.
Gold stays below $1,980 as US yields edge higher
Gold price has lost its recovery momentum and declined below $1,980 in the early American session on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory near 3.7%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
BTC set to punish greedy bulls
Bitcoin price is at a stage where if history repeats, it could catch investors off guard. Bulls are likely being set up for a trap, which will cause massive liquidations for holders of Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins.
Debt ceiling drama: Will the US avert default and impact forex markets?
This is the drum that I would expect financial market sentiment to beat to throughout the week, especially as we edge nervously closer to the June 1 deadline where the United States might run out of money.