NZD/USD: Tactically bullish amid expectations of higher risk asset prices – Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley offer their short-term outlook on NZD/USD, calling for the upside amid a better appetite for riskier assets.

Key quotes

"We remain tactically bullish on NZD/USD, best expressed via options (1m ATMF calls), and short AUD/NZD.”

“Short-term, we think a consolidation in US yields and higher risk asset prices should benefit NZD/USD, which tends to gain on average in periods of "risk-on" Regime 4.”

"We prefer options, though, to limit downside losses should risk assets weaken suddenly."