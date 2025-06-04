NZD/USD strengthens to near 0.6000, eyes on potential US-China talks

- NZD/USD gains ground to near 0.6000 in Wednesday’s early Asian session.
- US JOLTS Job Openings rose to 7.39 million in April, above the consensus.
- US President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were likely to have a call soon.
The NZD/USD pair holds positive ground around 0.6000 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) amid concerns over the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on the US economy and global trade.
The Greenback edges lower as traders remain concerned over the ongoing tariff uncertainty and its potential to hurt growth in the US economy. The US manufacturing sector has continued a trend of contraction for three consecutive months, which contributes to the USD’s downside.
Separately, the number of job openings on the last business day of April stood at 7.39 million versus 7.2 million prior, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported in the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday. This figure came in above the market expectation of 7.1 million.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that Trump and Xi Jinping were expected to meet soon to resolve trade disputes, although on Monday there was a response from China's Commerce Ministry to US accusations that Beijing violated their trade agreement.
The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for May will be closely monitored, which is expected to show 130K job additions. If the report showed a stronger-than-expected outcome, this might lift the USD and cap the upside for the pair.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
